'Millstone' Ex-mayor takes swipe at indoor pool plan

A former Albury mayor claims that an indoor pool at Lauren Jackson stadium will be a burden for ratepayers for 100 years.
The assertion was made in feedback given to Albury Council on its stage two draft master plan for the sports centre and master plan.
While sentiment about the pool plan was largely positive, past mayor Kevin Mack, who is standing at September's council election, was scathing about the economics of the project which he labelled a "pipe dream" in his submission.
"Enough is enough, governments are flat out funding essential infrastructure across state and federal budgets let alone an indoor aquatic facility," Mr Mack stated.
"If built, the ongoing maintenance and energy costs will be a millstone around the necks of ratepayers for the next 100 years!"
Councillor Darren Cameron has been an ongoing critic of the cost of an indoor pool and attempted to remove reference to "aquatic facility" when the draft master plan was approved in May for feedback.
In response, swimmer Tricia Bowman posited the wide benefits of an indoor pool.
"I understand that some councillors (Darren Cameron, namely) seem to think that a 50 metre pool is providing an outlet for the 'exercise peccadilloes' of a small number of people but I think that he's missing the point in that this venue can be used by schools and community groups within at least 100 kilometre radius of Albury who don't have a year-round facility anywhere near them," Ms Bowman stated.
"There is NO (sic) indoor 50 metre pool within 3 hours of the Albury Wodonga region - the closest would be Canberra, Melbourne or Echuca."
Representatives of the Ovens and Murray District Swimming Association and Albury Amateur Swimming Club expressed their support.
Physiotherapists Jess Kuek and Lucas Mayhew stressed the need for a hydrotherapy pool in Albury with the latter stating patients with disabilities are having to travel to Wangarattta to access a suitable set-up for treatment.
"I would strongly urge that any planned aquatic centre build should include a fully accessible hydrotherapy pool, as well as hoist accessible changerooms, so that people with disabilities are not frozen out of yet another aquatic facility in the Albury Wodonga region," Mr Mayhew told the council.
The Albury Basketball Association called on the council to fast track the construction of five new courts.
"The development of an additional five courts must be a stand-alone project and not connected with any future aquatic facility development," association president David Blakemore submitted.
"This is to ensure that the additional court development is not in limbo until such time as funding becomes available for an aquatic centre."
There were also calls for the council to incorporate squash, racquetball and pickleball courts in the development.
Overall there were 252 submissions tendered to the council with 58 per cent of them deemed positive, 33 per cent neutral and eight per cent negative.
The recommendation for the council meeting on Monday July 22 is to note the feedback, adopt the draft plan and endorse the progression of preliminary designs.
