Shopping centre takes aim at strip club

When word came out that a strip club was being proposed for central Albury, the objections - as no doubt would have been expected - began to flow in.
It wasn't just a case of people not wanting such a thing at all; what really got many so concerned was the location.
Put simply, Olive Street in the heart of the city's CBD wasn't on, even with a police station directly across the road to keep it all under close watch.
It wasn't necessarily the specifics of what would happen behind those closed doors at Emberz (yes, it's called Emberz) but rather those who would pay to go inside, and the fears about anti-social behaviour that could arise - think footy club end-of-year celebrations.
As Anthony Bunn reports, Myer Centrepoint is one of more than 100 objectors to the proposal to go before Albury Council this evening, July 21. One of its concerns is that a strip club would make the area less desirable to run a business, resulting in a loss of future investment.
Given that council staff have indicated Emberz cannot be rejected on planning grounds, it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.
Nigel McNay, The Border Mail, senior journalist
