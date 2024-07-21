Tigers' finals run comes to an end despite win over Saints

Barnawartha is set to miss finals for the first time since 2017.
Despite notching a hard-fought 8.6 (54) to 7.7 (49) over Wodonga Saints at Barnawartha on Saturday, the Tigers look destined to be the best side to miss out on finals.
Thurgoona's upset win over Chiltern on Saturday has guaranteed the Bulldogs a finals berth with four rounds remaining.
The Tigers were pushed to the limit by the Saints who are one of the most improved sides in the competition.
They drew with Thurgoona the previous round and almost claimed their biggest scalp of the season against the Tigers.
Trailing by 14-points at the last break, the Saints kept the Tigers goalless but could only manage 1.3 in the tense final term to falter by less than a goal.
Thomas Anson, Bradley Dalbosco and Bailey Dixon were the Tigers' best while Jake Pleming, Dylan Braut and Brodie A'Vard tried valiantly for the Saints.
In other matches, ladder leaders Yackandandah were in a ruthless mood against Wahgunyah as they belted the Lions to the tune of 263 points.
Despite the atrocious conditions, the Roos booted 40 goals with Nick Donaghey helping himself to a dozen majors and Bailey Glass also kicking nine.
Mitta United notched its sixth win of the season after a 17-point win over Tallangatta.
Beechworth enjoyed a 10-goal win over Dederang-Mt Beauty while Kiewa-Sandy Creek were big 72-point winners over Rutherglen.
Jacob Barber and Mitch Paton did most of the damage for the Hawks with Tim Kindellan booting three goals.
