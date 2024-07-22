Anjay chooses a positive out of a negative every time - game, set and match

For Anjay Zazulak, tennis is his saving grace.
The Albury-based buyers agent suffered two brain injuries within a decade while living and working in Sydney.
The first time a barbell mistakenly landed on his head in a gym in early 2012, just a week shy of his first wedding anniversary.
It changed the course of his life, resulting in surgery, followed by months of rehabilitation, years of chronic pain and a marriage breakdown.
His doctor told him he would not work or play sport again or ever get off painkillers.
"My doctor said: 'You'll be f****d for life!'," he said.
"I took it as motivation to say: 'Screw you!'."
Growing up in New Zealand, Mr Zazulak first got into tennis around the age of seven.
He played six days a week, fitting it in around school, until he stopped aged 16.
"I picked it up again in 2018 purely as therapy," Mr Zazulak said.
"I was coming off the pills to manage my pain and I needed something to focus on.
"It could have been a deep, dark spiral but tennis was part of the cure.
"I still have some pain 24/7 but I can manage it; tennis helps me stop thinking about the pain in my mind."
Now, Mr Zazulak has been chosen for the Australian team to compete in the 30s-40s Seniors World Tennis Championships in Portugal in August.
After three years of setbacks - including a hip and ankle reconstruction and the second brain injury when he fell on concrete in Sydney - he finally put himself in contention.
He said the South West Brain Injury Rehabilitation Service in Lavington had been instrumental in his progress.
"They taught me things I didn't learn in Sydney after my first brain injury," Mr Zazulak said.
"I got off stimulants like coffee and alcohol and I've learnt some hacks for brain fog.
"I always take a positive out of a negative anyhow.
"I've had eight surgeries for tennis injuries and one for a brain injury in nine years; people say I'm broken but I say: 'I'm being put back together'."
Diagnosed with autism four years ago, Mr Zazulak said the routine and structure of tennis also served him well.
He said his school teachers had described him as "intelligent but disruptive".
"My precision on the tennis court comes from hitting 1000 balls a day when I was younger," he said.
"I hope to get back to that number."
Plugging into his drive and optimism, Mr Zazulak was excited to join Country Hope's reality singing competition and fundraiser, On Key 4 Kids, this year.
He had been approached to do Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer but his surgery had prevented it.
"My vocal cords are better for singing than my two left feet would be for dancing!" Mr Zazulak said.
"I've always wanted to do something with singing and now I get a tutor."
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Mr Zazulak will be mentored by singing coach Kathy Daly.
Aside from Mr Zazulak, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga digital marketing manager), Johnny Rodriguez (Concrete Rodriguez), Tom Last (Elders), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family), Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student), Heidi McKay (Melrose Primary School assistant principal) and Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate).
Mr Zazulak will kick off his fundraising campaign at Public House Albury on Sunday, September 22.
For more details or to support Mr Zazulak's On Key 4 Kids campaign visit the Country Hope website.
For more information about the overall campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
