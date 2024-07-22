The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anjay chooses a positive out of a negative every time - game, set and match

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 23 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property Mavens buyers agent Anjay Zazulak says tennis has helped him navigate two brain injuries. Picture by James Wiltshire
Property Mavens buyers agent Anjay Zazulak says tennis has helped him navigate two brain injuries. Picture by James Wiltshire

For Anjay Zazulak, tennis is his saving grace.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.