Temora storms back into contest to place more pressure on the Thunder

Temora reeled off 22 unanswered points to produce a big comeback against Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday, July 20.
Bradon Taylor completed an impressive second-half display, scoring in the last six minutes to help the Dragons to a 28-22 win over the home team.
After producing a big comeback against Kangaroos last week, seven days later the Thunder let a chance to move into Group Nine's top five slip.
They took a 22-10 lead into half-time as Isaac Carpenter extended his big try-scoring run with a first-half double.
Dragons winger Jared McKinnon almost single-handedly got his team back into the contest, scoring their first 16 points after a hat-trick of tries.
James Stewart then scored to lock things up.
Just when it looked like the teams were going to split the points, Taylor was able to put the Dragons in front for the first time.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone thought their defence in the second half helped change the game.
"The two halves for us were chalk and cheese," McCrone said.
"The second half we defended really, played a tough, committed style of football and got the result."
In horrible conditions, the Thunder struggled to make inroads in the second half.
McCrone thought his team's attitude adjustment also helped turn the tide.
"It was a bit of a wake-up call as if we're five to 10 per cent off as a group, let alone individually, any team can beat us, especially with the run in we've got now," he said.
"If we all pack the right attitude and play committed footy we're a pretty tough team to beat and that showed in the second half."
The Dragons have now won their last six games, the biggest run of any team in the competition, as they head into two byes.
They have the club bye next weekend before the general bye for the Junee Schoolboys Carnival.
A big sequence of byes really hurt their chances last season.
However McCrone feels the break comes at a good time this year with games against Kangaroos, Southcity and Young to follow before their finals campaign begins.
"With the run-in we've got to the finals, as our last three games are all very tough games, I think the byes will be good for us," he said.
Things don't get any easier for the Thunder who have their biggest road trip of the season, heading to take on ladder leaders Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
