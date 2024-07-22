With dogged determination and a caring community, David's looking on the Bright side

David Boyer has led a fulfilling 53 years, from travelling the world in his youth to settling down in Bright.
Last month, it was all turned upside down by a grim cancer diagnosis.
He received the crushing news of stage-four pancreatic cancer and was given an estimated 11 months left to live with treatment.
Without treatment, he was told his life expectancy was just four months.
Mr Boyer said it was hard to remain positive but even then felt "it could be worse".
"I'm not typically the teary-eye type, but it makes me cry a lot," he said.
"It's spread too much to my liver, so doctors can't operate. It's one of those very grim diagnoses."
My Boyer moved to Bright in 2021 to work at the Porepunkah Pub but soon moved into running Bright Boarding Kennels.
"It suited me because I'm a dog nut."
Mr Boyer said his journey over the past two years had been "pretty hard graft".
"I haven't ever really taken a salary," he said.
"The kennels were never a money-making job; I took it on because it was something for the community.
"Since my diagnosis, I was worried how I would balance running it while doing treatment, but we've had a heartwarming response from the community offering to help.
"It's ticking over with or without me at the moment."
Despite his dire predicament, Mr Boyer has found solace and support in unexpected places.
"I'm quite happy living in Bright; I've been to places I want to go and things I want to do in my life," he said.
"I'm happy doing my own thing now, nestled up here in the mountains."
Navigating the healthcare system, though, had been quite a challenge.
"There's so many different emotions," he said.
"Everything's telling you that it's serious, it's aggressive, but getting treatment up in the country is difficult.
"You're on this administrative merry-go-round, and days pass, your symptoms escalate, and you just can't get any treatment.
"And you're just waiting until something becomes available."
Mr Boyer said his determination continued to be strong.
"I'm going to try all I can because I can't just sit here and wait for the tumour to do something that ends my life," he said.
"But you also can't stay positive if you just sit around and wait, that will just do your head in.
"I'm staying positive by keeping busy, keeping these goals and just working within the system."
Mr Boyer said it was the community and friendships that gave him hope, as well as being "in my little slice of paradise".
Even with such a prognosis, Mr Boyer said he continued to be hopeful.
"People have beaten the odds, so that's encouraging, and I'm going to give everything a go."
Mr Boyer said there were some difficulties in meeting those medical costs over and above what Medicare covered and that even with the community helping out, it was still difficult meeting day-to-day living expenses.
Anyone who would like to help with a donation can do so here.
