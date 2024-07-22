The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

With dogged determination and a caring community, David's looking on the Bright side

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bright Boarding Kennels owner David Boyer, pictured with Boris, says he's had a "heartwarming response from the community" after his cancer diagnosis. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bright Boarding Kennels owner David Boyer, pictured with Boris, says he's had a "heartwarming response from the community" after his cancer diagnosis. Picture by James Wiltshire

David Boyer has led a fulfilling 53 years, from travelling the world in his youth to settling down in Bright.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.