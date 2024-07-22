Rutherglen's hot chilli woman living her dream - with medals to boot

When it comes to cooking up a batch of perfectly prepared preserves, Amanda Giason believes in taking things slow and steady.
The Rutherglen chef likes to likes to make preserves the old-fashioned way - without any thickening agents, gels, unnatural preservatives or gums.
And when she is not juggling plants and preserves on the one-hectare property she runs with husband Aaron, Amanda teaches cooking skills to children with disabilities and runs preserving, cooking and pasta making workshops on-farm.
"I have been focused on achieving my food dream and honing my craft," she says.
"Making small batch preserves is a slow process to get it absolutely perfect."
Clearly she's developed the right recipe for success after claiming a swag of medals at the recent 2024 Melbourne Royal Australian Fine Food Awards.
Amanda won a gold, silver and two bronze medals for her signature chilli jam, apple chilli jelly, beetroot ketchup and blackberry jam when the results were announced on July 17.
Amanda and Aaron run Yarramanda Farm together at Rutherglen with their work based on organic and permaculture principles encompassing an orchard, large vegetable garden, and productive raised garden beds for herbs and a picking garden.
The recent haul of medals follows hot on the heels of the best sauce at the 2024 Urana Flame n Fest Food Festival where her apple mint jelly was used in the cooking demonstration by head chef Grant Neal, of Adelaide's Smoking Joint.
It also caps off success last year with a silver medal in the Melbourne Royal Food Awards for her tomato chilli jam - featured on MasterChef 2023 as a glaze on pork chops.
It's a recipe honed by Amanda over 20 years.
The list of accolades doesn't stop there given she was also awarded vocational student of the year at Wodonga TAFE, and received a scholarship to attend the 2024 Alpine Valleys Community Leadership program.
Closer to home, Amanda scopped the pool at the Rutherglen show for her zucchini pickles, quince paste, chipotle BBQ sauce, hot pumpkin chutney, apple chilli jelly, tomato sauce and lemon butter.
Amanda is a qualified commercial chef and, with the help of her family, lovingly grows her own produce and transforms the seasonal bounty into bespoke small batch preserves and other tasty offerings.
Her preserving classes focus on best quality produce.
"I show people our organic and chemical-free growing methods, harvesting produce at the optimum time, cleaning and preparing that vegetable or fruit for cooking," she says.
"I also explain the science behind preserving including sterilising equipment, hygiene for food safety and supplying them with a pH meter."
While Amanda makes preserves in a slow and steady manner, she says at the farm they are working on increasing yields and labour efficiency by transitioning to raised beds.
"We are able to produce three times the amount of produce in a raised bed versus conventional plantings," she reveals.
"A zoned Wi-Fi watering system means I can operate it remotely from my mobile phone."
Meanwhile a greenhouse was established last year with a view to producing super hot chillis year-round for Amanda's preserves.
There are also about 30 laying hens to provide eggs for seasonal curds.
There's no doubt this is, quite literally, a labour of love.
The chemical-free garden means manual removal of weeds, fruit fly exclusion netting, picking off slugs from seedlings at night with a torch and plucking cabbage moths from brassicas to feed to the chooks.
Aaron and Amanda focus on sustainability by re-using, recycling and upcycling where possible, including upcycled bullnose corrugated iron for the raised beds, and using mulch and composted animal manure.
Nothing from the kitchen goes to waste with tomato powder made from the discarded skins and seeds during the passata making process.
All kitchen scraps/trims from small-batch preserving processes stay on farm and are fed to a worm farm, chickens, ducks and sheep.
Yarramanda Farm produce can be found on the menu of the award-winning Victoria Hotel, Rutherglen, at the Rutherglen farmers' markets, food and off-grid living festivals and online.
"My plans are to do more workshops, getting people out to the farm and engaging, connecting and learning with food," Amanda says.
