YOUR SAY: Denying local newspaper 'irresponsible and disrespectful'

I would clearly challenge in part this is an Albury Wodonga Health fiscal pressure cost reduction-based decision to cease delivery of The Border Mail to the Albury hospital.
The Nolan House unit has for a considerable time received both The Border Mail and Melbourne Herald Sun deliveries.
This has been funded by Friends of Nolan House/UHA of NSW (Albury) via donation from our generous community (no cost to AWH).
FONH were advised recently delivery of Border Mail will cease (no reason given) but Herald Sun will continue.
The prime reason for these deliveries being initiated and has been endorsed on many occasions is that to many of the users The Border Mail is their main or only source of local contact at a time most needed in their recovery.
To be denied this for whatever the political reasoning ... I find to be irresponsible and disrespectful at the least to those who should count the most.
Recent water accounts issued by the Albury City Council need investigation by a higher authority. I do not believe these charges are genuine or legitimate.
We are another household that do not believe we used more water than usual in this billing period.
Yet our water account states an increased usage of almost threefold! Strongly disputed! $468.35 to $1021.16.
If it were a few excesses by consumers, then possibly it may apply, this does not seem to be the case.
However, I intend to pursue this issue with the relevant authorities, and suggest others follow.
Quite frankly I see this as a covert money grab by ACC in a time of a cost of living crisis, although this issue comes as no surprise to me with the secrecy and principles that this council operates under.
As a close resident of the Memorial Bowl I would like to see this area upgraded.
The present playground is outdated and frankly dangerous, with little parking available. To my knowledge the Bowl has not been utilised by the public since Floral Festival days.
I don't think any Digger would object to it being upgraded and beautified. It would need to be maintained and honoured like all those war memorial swimming pools all over Australia.
Perhaps the Albury City Council could also look at making the road up to the monument pothole-free!!
