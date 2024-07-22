The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Vehicle rolls on wire rope after car and truck collide on Hume Freeway

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 22 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ford Everest was damaged after hitting a truck and rolling at Byawatha on Monday, July 22. Picture by Blair Thomson
The Ford Everest was damaged after hitting a truck and rolling at Byawatha on Monday, July 22. Picture by Blair Thomson

A driver has escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle and a truck collided at Byawatha near Wangaratta.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.