Vehicle rolls on wire rope after car and truck collide on Hume Freeway

A driver has escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle and a truck collided at Byawatha near Wangaratta.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the Hume Freeway about 8.30am on Monday, July 22.
A Ford Everest and a truck collided near the Boralma-Rutherglen Road intersection.
The impact forced the Ford to run off the road and hit the starting point of a wire rope barrier, rolling the vehicle.
The Ford driver, aged in his 40s, wasn't seriously injured, but was taken to hospital.
The truck driver wasn't hurt.
The incident was captured on dashcam footage, with police also speaking to witnesses.
The crash led to minor delays to traffic as the speed limit was lowered around the site, with the scene cleared after about two hours.
No charges have been laid.
