The comfort food dish that took a Howlong head chef to the big league

A Howlong chef was the toast of Sydney when her comfort food dish took out a major award.
Howlong Country Golf Club head chef Cassandra Henry's slow-braised lamb shank won the Perfect Plate Award for the Riverina and South West Region recently.
Henry, who attended the ClubsNSW awards in Sydney with her fiance, was so proud and shocked she cried on stage.
"I didn't expect to win," she said.
"I came from a little club but I had the support of the whole town!
"I've been very fortunate growing up here."
Henry said the comfort food dish had served her well since she first learnt to make it under chef Mario Marotta who ran iconic Albury restaurant Mario's Il Sogno.
It was served with mash, broccolini and Dutch carrots.
"It's on the club's current dinner menu (Tuesday to Saturday) and is selling well," Henry said.
Having trained at The Shamrock Restaurant in Rutherglen more than two decades ago, Henry worked at Water's Edge Restaurant in Canberra, Lobster Cave in Beaumaris and Fenix Restaurant in Richmond, the latter under original MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan.
She was sous chef at Brown Brothers Restaurant at Milawa before her son was born almost two years ago.
"I had worked for Howlong Country Golf Club before and they wanted me to come back but I had just had a baby," she said.
"Thirteen calls later, I agreed to return (in January 2023) and I don't regret it.
"Things like the Perfect Plate Awards prove why I'm here!
"I have been cooking for 24 years now and I also started a hospitality teaching degree during my year off, which I finished in December.
"But my real passion is being in the kitchen."
The four state-wide winners and 13 regional winners were announced at the Perfect Plate Awards at Bankstown Sports Club on Tuesday, July 2.
From Cudgen to Corowa, 176 eateries from 151 clubs right across NSW created a special competition dish for their menu, with members and patrons invited to score the meals out of five and cast their votes between April 30 and June 16.
More than 84,700 Perfect Plate dishes were eaten, with the competition's ambassadors - celebrity chefs Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston - visiting 55 participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations.
Moran visited the Border in May to try some tasty lamb dishes.
"Clubs took the Perfect Plate competition to a whole new level this year, I was so impressed with what they plated up," he said.
"As someone who started their career in a Western Sydney club, it was refreshing to see so many young, enthusiastic chefs honing their craft in their local club and pushing themselves to get creative."
Courtney, who began her career at Putney "bowlo", agreed that the competition was fierce this year.
"Not only were more clubs competing this year but we are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, so clubs had to be innovative when it came to cooking dishes that diners would love and be happy to purchase," she said.
For the first time, there was a tie for first place in the competition's "large club" category, with Cabra-Vale Diggers' luxe live lobster with salted egg yolk and Mounties' twist on a classic sweet and sour pork with lychee and green Apple both taking out the top spot.
ClubsNSW chief executive Rebecca Riant said Perfect Plate, now in its fourth year, was a chance to shine the spotlight on club dining.
"I think the fact that a lobster dish and a more traditional sweet and sour pork meal both won the statewide award in the large club category perfectly demonstrates that there's something for everyone at your local club," she said.
