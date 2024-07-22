Man bailed over $193,700 in stolen cars found 'drugged out' in paddock

A man bailed after allegedly being linked to 11 stolen cars worth almost $200,000 has been taken back into custody after being found "drug affected and spaced out" in a paddock.
Reece Lesslie faces a string of serious charges after allegedly being linked to the stolen cars worth $193,700, ramming a Wodonga police vehicle, breaking into homes, driving dangerously while on drugs, and possessing a knife and ammunition.
His offences allegedly occurred in 2022 and 2023, and three of the cars he was allegedly driving were burnt out.
Lesslie was only recently bailed in Wodonga court, on May 6, after spending 15 months in custody, with bail conditions he engage with a men's shed service and comply with a court treatment program.
It's alleged he failed to attend court and appointments in June before being caught in a drugged out state at the Barnawartha BP petrol station on July 7.
The Wodonga court heard Lesslie had to be assessed by paramedics due to his drug use, with a bag of ice found in his vehicle.
He was banned from driving at the time.
Lesslie was again bailed before being arrested about 9.45am on Thursday, July 18.
The court heard Benalla Highway Patrol members were called to farmland at Dookie after Lesslie was found parked in a car in a wheat paddock.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said he was drugged and spaced out and told police he was "looking for a dead cow on a hill".
A handbag was found in the car and police are concerned it was stolen.
"Mr Lesslie continues to reoffend while on bail," the detective told magistrate Ian Watkins.
"He has not engaged in services to assist him with his drug use.
"The accused has a history of driving while affected by drugs.
"Worst case scenario, he may kill a person on the road.
"What Mr Lesslie needs is a residential rehab program."
Mr Watkins read an assessment of his progress on a court treatment program.
"That's hardly a glowing report is it?" he asked lawyer Leonard Krasny.
Mr Krasny said his client had had Covid and had heart problems.
He noted Lesslie hadn't been tested for drugs by police.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Deverell said Lesslie had twice been caught in a drug affected state while driving in an 11-day period.
Mr Watkins said Lesslie's behaviour at Barnawartha and Dookie was "bizarre" and said he was a risk to the community.
He revoked his bail.
Lesslie is due to return to court on Tuesday, July 23.
