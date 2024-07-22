The Border Mail
When to watch the Border and North East's Olympians compete in Paris

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 22 2024
Border and North East athletes James Willett, Fergus Hamilton, Ben Buckingham, Lauren Jackson and Jocelyn Bartram will feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics starting on Saturday, July 27.
The Border and North East region will be well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with five athletes taking centre stage.

