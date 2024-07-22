When to watch the Border and North East's Olympians compete in Paris

The Border and North East region will be well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with five athletes taking centre stage.
It kicks off with the opening ceremony on Saturday morning, July 27.
Albury's Jocelyn Bartram has a busy schedule with the Hockeyroos as she lines up for five pool matches from Sunday, July 28, to Saturday, August 3.
The knockout phase of the tournament starts with the quarter-finals on Monday, August 5. To continue, Australia must finish in the top four in Pool B.
It's a similar story for fellow Albury basketballer Lauren Jackson, who will feature in a fifth Olympic Games with the Opals.
Jackson will line up for group pool matches on Monday, July 29, August 1 and August 5, with the quarter-finals scheduled for August 7 and 8.
Mulwala's James Willett is off to a third Olympics and enters the men's trap as ranked second in the world.
He is well prepared for a shot at a medal after narrowly missing out on bronze at the Rio Games in 2016.
Qualification starts on Monday, July 29.
Myrtleford's Ben Buckingham qualified for his second Olympics in the men's 3000m steeplechase after overcoming injury.
He needs to finish in the top five in his heat on August 6 to progress to the 15-man final and improve on his final position from Tokyo in 2021.
Jindera rower Fergus Hamilton rounds out the Border and North East contingent.
He will make his Olympic debut in the men's four, which commences with heats on Sunday, July 28.
Monday, July 29: Men's trap qualification day one - 5pm
Tuesday, July 30: Men's trap qualification day two - 5pm
Tuesday, July 30: Men's trap final - 11.30pm*
Sunday, July 28: Australia v South Africa - 8.45pm
Tuesday, July 30: Australia v Great Britain - 1am
Wednesday, July 31: Australia v USA - 9.15pm
Friday, August 2: Australia v Argentina - 4.15pm
Saturday, August 3: Australia v Spain - 8.45pm
Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6: Quarter-finals - 6pm, 8.30pm, 1.30am, 4am*
Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8: Semi-finals - 10pm, 3am*
Friday, August 9: Bronze medal match - 10pm*
Saturday, August 10: Gold medal match - 4am*
Monday, July 29: Australia v Nigeria - 7pm
Thursday, August 1: Australia v Canada - 9.30pm
Monday, August 5: Australia v France - 5am
Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8: Quarter-finals - 7pm, 10.30pm, 2am, 5.30am*
Saturday, August 10: Semi-finals - 1.30am, 5am*
Sunday, August 11: Bronze medal match - 7.30pm*
Sunday, August 11: Gold medal match - 11.30pm*
Sunday, July 28: Men's four heats - 8.50pm
Tuesday, July 30: Men's four repechages - 7.40pm
Thursday, August 1: Men's four final B - 7.06pm*
Thursday, August 1: Men's four final A - 8.10pm*
Tuesday, August 6: Men's 3000m steeplechase heats - 3.04am
Thursday, August 8: Men's 3000m steeplechase final - 5.40am*
