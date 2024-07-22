Man charged over Tocumwal crash that killed Riverina pair

A man has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death after a double-fatal crash at Tocumwal.
Craig Day and his partner, Serina Drury, died in the July 15 incident.
Emergency services were called to Racecourse Road after a Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux crashed about 2.30pm.
Mr Day, a former Oaklands man and Ms Drury, of Tocumwal, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ford driver, 19, was flown to hospital in Melbourne for treatment for serious internal injuries.
A crime scene was declared at the site and specialist police from the crash investigation unit have examined the circumstances of the incident.
The 19-year-old Ford driver attended the Finley police station on July 19.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of negligent driving causing death.
His licence was suspended over the incident.
The man was bailed to attend Finley Local Court on August 27.
Funeral details are still being organised for Mr Day, 54, and Ms Drury, 55.
