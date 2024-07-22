Wangaratta coach informs playing group of his future plans

Wangaratta is on the hunt for a new coach to replace Ben Reid.
He informed the playing group that he will step down at the end of the season after their slogging win over Myrtleford on the weekend.
Reid was initially appointed as coach of the O&M powerhouse in 2022 and is in his third season at the helm.
"The Wangaratta Magpies Football-Netball Club wish to thank outgoing Ben Reid for his incredible contribution playing and coaching our senior team for the past three seasons," the club posted on social media.
"Reidy's commitment and selfless attitude in developing our entire playing list puts the club in a strong position to continue our progress towards the golden goal of winning a premiership.
"We further extend our heartfelt thanks to Erin (wife), River (son), Bruce and Kay (parents) who have also become part of the Maggies family.
"They have shown unwavering support to Ben during his coaching and playing days with the Maggies and we are incredibly thankful to them
"Whilst the year is not over and with a few more games scheduled with Reidy at the helm, we wish him all the best with his future endeavours."
Reid boasts a handy record in his first coaching job after retiring from playing for Collingwood in 2020 where he was a premiership player in 2010.
He led Wangaratta to a thrilling three-point grand final victory over Yarrawonga in his first season at the helm after only losing one match for the season.
However, in a sensational aftermath, the club was stripped of the flag for a salary cap breach in one of the biggest stories in O&M history.
Despite dealing with the ongoing fallout of the salary cap breach last year, the Magpies still made the preliminary final before being eliminated from the finals race by Albury.
This season Reid has the Magpies sitting fifth with an 8-6 record with four rounds remaining before finals.
The news comes in the wake of Steve Johnson announcing last week that he will also be stepping down at the end of the season as coach of Yarrawonga.
Marc Almond has also stepped down as coach of Wodonga Raiders with Chad Owens already being appointed non-playing co-coach for next season.
The Raiders are on the hunt for a high-profile player to co-coach alongside Owens.
Albury also recently appointed Max Lynch as non-playing co-coach and similar to Raiders are looking for a high-profile player to co-coach alongside the former AFL player.
Speculation is also rife that Corowa-Rutherglen is poised to announce Daryn Cresswell as the replacement for Steve Owen as coach of the Roos.
