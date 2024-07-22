The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Wangaratta coach informs playing group of his future plans

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 22 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Reid will step down as coach of Wangaratta at the end of the season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ben Reid will step down as coach of Wangaratta at the end of the season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta is on the hunt for a new coach to replace Ben Reid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.