'Never again': home owner says he will never have another tenant after $75k loss

By Court Reporter
July 22 2024 - 4:25pm
David Sharpe first tried to evict Lena Anderson from his Benalla home in November 2021. Anderson has now agreed to move out. Picture supplied
A Benalla home owner says he will never lease out a property again after a years-long eviction bid against a tenant who refused to pay rent or move out.

