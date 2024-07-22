'Never again': home owner says he will never have another tenant after $75k loss

A Benalla home owner says he will never lease out a property again after a years-long eviction bid against a tenant who refused to pay rent or move out.
David Sharpe says it has cost him about $50,000 in legal fees and he has lost about $25,000 in rent after Lena Anderson stopped paying to live at 26 Benson Street.
Anderson says she will vacate the property by August 3 after her most recent appeal was knocked back in the state's highest court on Friday, July 19.
Court documents note Mr Sharpe first issued a notice to vacate the property on November 15, 2021.
Anderson stopped paying rent in January 2023.
Mr Sharpe said the matters had been before courts or tribunals 26 or 27 times and while he hopes the matter is coming to an end, he's still unsure what the future holds.
Anderson has flagged a potential High Court appeal.
Mr Sharpe said the system seemed to be "all one way" against owners, in favour of renters.
"It's all very much for the tenants, the way I see it," he said.
"One of the examples is I couldn't find a solicitor firm that would support me.
"I rang a number of firms and they said they only act for tenants, not landlords.
"It was only through Ray White head office that I got put onto M A Legal."
While Mr Sharpe has had issues with previous tenants at the Benalla home and another property, they were nothing in comparison to this issue.
"She's implied I'm dishonest and untrustworthy," he said.
"She's alleged most things I've said are lies.
"I've got the police medal for 25 years of ethical service.
"Never again will I ever rent out or lease out a property.
"It's draining emotionally and financially.
"It's been unbelievable."
Some aspects of the case are still before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, but Anderson wrote on Facebook that she would move out within a fortnight.
She said she couldn't take her dogs and would put them down.
"I'll be dedicating the rest of my life to avenging their deaths," she said.
Mr Sharpe plans to move his intellectually disabled daughter into the home with a carer.
