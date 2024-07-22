Gutted Deniliquin home the town's fourth major house blaze in 16 days

Yet another Deniliquin home has been gutted by fire, with Monday's blaze marking the fourth such incident in the past 16 days.
Fire crews were called to a Maher Street house by a passerby about 10.35am on July 22.
The house was well alight when crews got to the burning premises.
They contained the fire after about 40 minutes, and spent several hours at the site amid concerns about hot spots and structural issues.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said crews in two trucks from the town and a truck from Finley attended.
"They could see large volumes of smoke on the way," he said.
"The RFS were also in support.
"Unfortunately the house has sustained significant damage despite the very good efforts of firefighters.
"There were no injuries and the cause hasn't been determined yet."
Superintendent Alexander said the spate of recent Deniliquin fires showed the need for people to have working smoke alarms and for people to call 000 immediately in an emergency.
"It's a really timely reminder that people take extra care, particularly when it's so cold and they're using heaters and the like," he said.
Monday's fire followed a July 16 blaze that gutted a Burton Street home in Deniliquin.
The roof of that property collapsed during the fire.
A July 6 blaze that gutted two Edwardes Street homes is being treated as an arson attack.
Police entered the adjoining properties and rescued two people from the flames.
Investigators are seeking information about that incident, which gutted both homes and destroyed at least two cars.
Call 1800 333 000.
