Blamed pursuit on phantom driver 'Les' but CCTV footage changed her story

Shania Jane Young had already barrelled her way through North Albury at high speed when she tried to shake off the police at 140kmh.
The 26-year-old had begun heading south on the Hume Freeway, at such a rate and so close to the Victorian border that the officers had to abandon their pursuit.
Minutes later, an unmarked Wodonga police vehicle began following her red Holden Commodore, pulling up behind her when she came to a stop in Anderson Street.
She was arrested without incident, but then - Albury Local Court has heard - tried to spin a tale whereby she reckoned she had done nothing wrong.
It was a man called "Les" who had been driving, she told the officers.
Young said this Les character had got out of the car as soon as they stopped and ran off "in an unknown direction".
With that, she said, she jumped into the driver's seat because she had been told to take the blame.
The story was quickly debunked after police viewed CCTV footage that showed no one had got out of the car.
When told this, Young admitted she was the driver, that she had borrowed the car to go see her sister in Wodonga and that she had led Albury police on a pursuit because she "became scared of going to jail".
Young, of Mate Street, North Albury, was due to be sentenced on Monday, July 22, having previously pleaded guilty to charges of police pursuit and unlicensed driving.
However, defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen asked that sentencing be adjourned to August 7.
Ms Simonsen told magistrate Sally McLaughlin this was because a place was being sought for Young in the drug and rehabilitation centre at Wagga's Calvary Riverina hospital.
Ms McLaughlin granted the application and extended bail for Young.
The court was told police first saw Young's car heading south in Mate Street, North Albury, on April 28 just before 3pm.
As the car turned right to head west on Fallon Street, police noticed a woman with black curly hair at the wheel. She had concealed her face.
The police made a U-turn in their car and began to follow Young, who pulled over to the left and stopped.
They activated the warning lights on their vehicle and pulled in behind Young's car, but she suddenly pulled away from the kerb and drove away.
Police activated their vehicle's siren, but Young failed to stop and soon turned onto Waugh Road, heading north at an estimated 70kmh in a 60kmh zone.
She reduced her speed to 20kmh as she went through a red light at the Logan Road intersection, then headed east on Logan Road at 70kmh. This was a 50kmh zone.
Young made her way to Mate then Swan streets, accelerating up to 90kmh.
While doing a left-hand turn on Calimo Street, Young under-steered and collected the kerb before returning to the road.
She continued to speed while making her way to Racecourse Road, before entering the freeway.
