'It was time to move on': Border family parts ways with masonry site

A large property on the Lincoln Causeway long considered as a caravan park has sold for an undisclosed price around $3 million.
The Weatherall Masonry site on Gateway Island in Wodonga has been purchased by a Melbourne investor with previous connections to property on the Border.
Former owner Tom Weatherall said there was strong interest from several parties, including Albury and Wodonga councils across many years.
"It was time to sell it to someone who wanted to do something else with it," Mr Weatherall said.
"I think some people would have been disappointed the council that showed an interest didn't purchase it.
"We looked for a long time to develop a caravan park on the site, but in the end, you're either going to do something with these things or sell them to someone who will.
"It was time to move on."
Mr Weatherall said the 28,609-square metre property had been owned by his family since 1962 and he had "run out of puff" to do anything different with it.
"It's a fairly iconic place and I had a very specific view for what should happen, but that's not necessarily something that anyone else needs to have," he said.
"We've sold the property and we wish the person who has purchased it all the best to do the best by that piece of property."
Dixon Commercial Real Estate director Andrew Dixon, whose agency sold the property, was pleased with the result.
"It's a significant site on the causeway and there's an overlay within the Wodonga Council planning that encourages special use," he said.
"We've had it on the market for a little while and had discussions with different parties over the years.
"It was available for sale at $3.2 million and a sale price was negotiated very close to that figure."
