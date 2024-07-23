Eat, drink and be merry: Border speech pathologist teaches kids the basics

A Border speech pathologist has won national recognition for her work in helping toddlers to eat properly and use the toilet.
Mother of four Jessie Anderson started her Albury business last year and now employs a team of nine specialists.
Mrs Anderson said feeding disorders were common among children and, with a substantial waiting list, tends to about 50 kids a week.
She uses several techniques to help children develop healthy eating habits, sleep regularly and "complex toileting."
Mrs Anderson, 40, founded Grow Paediatrics in February 2023, and supports children aged to six with feeding, complex toileting, medications, sleep and play.
She has a strong focus on treating kids for dysphagia, a feeding disorder where people have difficulty swallowing food.
"We service children predominantly aged to five, we can go to see them in their homes, at childcare, in natural environments," she said.
"I started this business from nothing, leaving a full-time position in February 2023. I was at a place that didn't align with my values.
"I'm incredibly passionate about helping kids, I'm passionate about particular ways of service delivery about relationships and working with children and families in a really close, collaborative way."
She employs an occupational therapist who specialises in complex sleep and complex toileting, a complex care nurse who starts next week and several other specialists.
Last week, Grow Paediatrics gained two awards: Allied Health Service of the Year and Regional and Remote Service of the Year.
"There are other specialists who do this work, but not in the way that we do it," she said. "We have a really good intake process.
"Our practice manager sits down with families and catches up with them, says, tell me about you and your family, and then she'll assign the best therapist to them.
"We work collaboratively, not just at my practice, but we work really closely with paediatricians, we work closely with dietitians in the area, we work with lots of different health professionals in the area," she said.
"This condition is treatable, early intervention is best. We try to get children in as early as possible, so that we can support them with their complex needs.
"We usually find that the kids that come to us often have other disabilities, so we're not working on just one area."
