Young Hopper learns his fate for crude bump on Morris medallist

North Albury's Foster Gardiner has been rubbed out for the remainder of the home and away season for his crude bump on Albury's Elliott Powell at Bunton Park on the weekend.
The bump was graded as careless, high and severe impact.
Gardiner was reported by the field umpire and sent from the ground for 15-minutes.
Based on the grading, Foster was offered a four-week ban which he has accepted.
It means the Hopper's young gun will miss the final four-matches of the home and away season against Lavington, Wangaratta Rovers, Yarrawonga and Wodonga.
The frightening incident happened at the start of the second term after Gardiner recklessly crashed into Powell as he was bending over to pick up the ball.
It was initially feared that Powell may have suffered a serious neck injury.
Play was stopped for 10-minutes as trainers attended to Powell and assessed whether it was too risky to attempt to move the reigning Morris medallist.
Powell was stretchered from the ground and left in an ambulance and taken to the Albury Base Hospital where scans cleared him of any serious damage.
Albury co-coach Shaun Daly expressed his disappointment in the incident when talking to The Border Mail after the Tigers' three goal loss to the Hoppers.
"We're pretty disappointed with that incident," Daly said.
"He has his head over the footy, as he always does, and at the moment he's in the hospital.
"It looked really bad, but you need to look after players when they do that (put their head over the ball).
The incident has taken some of the gloss off what is arguably one of North Albury's biggest home and away wins since it last made finals nine years ago.
It was the Hoppers' first victory over Albury since 2008.
The win also virtually guarantees the Hoppers a finals berth and remain in the mix for a prized double chance during the fast approaching finals series.
The Hoppers face a desperate Lavington this weekend at Bunton Park in the only match this weekend with the remainder of the competition enjoying a week off with a general bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.