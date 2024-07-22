Pint-loving coffee maker comes a cropper on helping mate feeling the cold

French barista Antonin Viau has come to love Albury these past three months, but to that he's now added the bitter taste of a drink-driving conviction.
The 25-year-old, speaking through an interpreter, told magistrate Sally McLaughlin, "I don't generally drink a lot".
That changed on the night of July 6 when he got stuck into quite a few beers at Public House in Dean Street.
Viau said in Albury Local Court on Monday, July 22, how he had gone out with some friends.
At the end of their night, a friend let him know he was feeling a bit cold "and I said I would give him a lift".
"I'm very sorry for all this trouble though, I'm very remorseful," he told Ms McLaughlin.
Viau, who has been living in Guinea Street, Albury, pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
"I arrived in Australia on the second of February," he said.
"I arrived in Albury on the fourth of April. I really enjoy living here in Albury and my work."
Police were travelling north on Waugh Road, North Albury, on July 7 about 12.15am when they saw a Mitsubishi Challenger heading in the same direction.
They began following the SUV, which was swerving in the right-hand lane "and not maintaining a consistent speed".
As he passed through the Logan Road intersection, Viau "greatly increased his speed".
Police activated the warning devices on their vehicle and had to reach a speed of about 100kmh before catching up to Viau, who then pulled over.
When they approached the vehicle, they saw a carton of beer on the back seat.
Viau wasn't able to produce a driver's licence, so instead handed over his French passport for identification.
He gave a positive result to a roadside breath test for alcohol, so was arrested and taken to the Albury police station.
Viau's breath analysis test result was a reading of 0.174.
"The accused told police he had some drinks at home and four pints of IPA (India pale ale) beers at Public House between 7.30 and 11.50 the night before."
Ms McLaughlin told Viau his reading was "well into the high-range" and that his offending was aggravated by his erratic driving.
"At that high reading and noting what you told the police, you knew you were not in a position to drive," she said.
"It's a significant example of the offence."
Viau was convicted and fined $1600 and disqualified from holding a licence for seven months.
