Why Albury strip club plan was knocked back

Albury councillors have knocked back a proposal for a strip club in the city's CBD.
The decision, which Anthony Bunn was in the council chambers to witness, comes after strong community opposition to the proposal.
Find out how last night's meeting unfolded, and who said what, here.
In other news, a Benalla home owner says he will never lease out a property again after a years-long eviction bid against a tenant who refused to pay rent or move out.
In sport, Brent Godde reports North Albury's Foster Gardiner has been rubbed out for the remainder of the home and away season for his head-high bump on Albury's Elliott Powell at Bunton Park.
Meanwhile, as the Olympic Games draws closer, Beau Greenway has analysed the schedules for the five Border and North East athletes.
Find out when James Willett, Fergus Hamilton, Ben Buckingham, Lauren Jackson and Jocelyn Bartram are competing here.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a terrific Tuesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
