The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Blues coach makes a call on his future with the Mountain Men

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 22 2024 - 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Hodgkin has announced that his season will be his last in charge of the Mountain Men.
Luke Hodgkin has announced that his season will be his last in charge of the Mountain Men.

Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin will step down at the end of the year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.