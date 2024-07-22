Blues coach makes a call on his future with the Mountain Men

Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin will step down at the end of the year.
He informed the playing group of his decision after the Blues secured their sixth win of the season against Tallangatta on the weekend.
Hodgkin is in his third season in charge of the Mountain Men and felt the timing was right for a fresh voice.
He said he intends to extend his playing career at his junior club next season.
"I told the players over the weekend that I have decided to step down as coach," Hodgkin said.
"I'm definitely keen to stick around next season and try and get a kick and help the club out in any way I can.
"I guess a few of the players saw it coming so I don't think it was a huge surprise when I told them after the match on Saturday.
"I've been thinking about it for a while and I guess most coaches don't go much longer than three-years at the one club before it's time for a change."
Hodgkin replaced Jackson Heagney-Steart at the helm in 2022.
He won four matches in his first season before the Blues just missed out on finals last year by percentage with a 9-9 record.
They will miss finals again this season with a 6-8 record and face a tough end to the season with matches against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona, Wodonga Saints and Chiltern.
Hodgkin's father, Matthew, played in four flags with the Mountain Men during his career.
The Border Mail believes the Blues could name Hodgkin's replacement as early as this week.
Hodgkin felt he was stepping down with the club well placed to push for a finals berth as soon as next season.
"It has been a tough gig trying to re-emerge as a finals force but I feel we have done the hard yards and laid the foundation for our next finals assault," he said.
"I feel like we have made some huge strides to being a lot more competitive and we only missed finals by percentage last year.
"We probably had a few things go against us the past couple of seasons which prevented us from going as well as we would have hoped.
"A fresh voice from a new coach will only help the club's cause.
"That is the main reason that I'm stepping down, that I feel we need some fresh ideas that can help us take that next step.
"I feel like our depth has improved immensely since I first started coaching but that has certainly been tested with injuries but I know every club gets injuries and it's part of football.
"Our reserves are pushing for finals and we have had junior grades for the past two years.
"A couple of kids from the thirds made their senior debut last year and another couple this year, which is awesome for the club and proves how far we have come compared to a few years ago."
