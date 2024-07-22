Bushies salvage a draw after coughing up handy lead

Murray Bushrangers and Northern Knights produced a thrilling draw in their round 15 Coates Talent League clash at Wangaratta on Saturday.
Played in atrocious conditions, the Bushrangers looked to have a match-winning lead early in the the third-quarter after they had established a match-high three goal lead.
But the Knights were able to boot five of the last seven goals to salvage a draw.
Justin McMahon who coached the Bushrangers on the weekend said they may have let an opportunity slip to win their sixth match of the season.
"It was a cracking contest that ended in a draw," McMahon said.
"I thought we had control of the match for large periods of time and we got out to a three goal lead at one stage.
"But to Northern Knights' credit, they continued to take the game on and it was a hard-fought, contested match played in wet weather conditions which resulted in a thrilling finish."
The Bushrangers had a gettable shot in the dying minutes which missed and forced the draw.
"To have control of large portions of the game, you sort of feel like it was an opportunity lost," McMahon said.
"But I guess both teams would feel the same way with a drawn result.
"We will focus on the positives and we had some guys come back into the side from Nationals and we lost our private school boys this week back to school footy.
"So the evolution of the team continues and we are looking forward to this weekend's clash against Sandringham."
Matt Whitlock narrowly shaded Lavington young gun Alex Swinnerton for best on ground honours.
Lachlan Miotto, Beau O'Neill, Ned Byrne and Joe Berry also adapted well to the wet conditions.
"Alex played on the wing on the weekend which I don't think he has done previously for us this season," McMahon said.
"Alex is highly versatile and has been really good down back, dangerous up forward and has had some good stints in the midfield as well.
"Lachie Miott from Myrtleford was also really good on the weekend and Beau O'Neill came back into the side from Raiders and had an instant impact after having not played since earlier in the year.
"Joe Berry was also lively and the conditions certainly didn't impact his influence on the game."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.