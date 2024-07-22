The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Nothing good going for it': strip club gets forceful snub

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 22 2024 - 9:17pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albury Council gallery was packed to see councillors consider a proposal for a strip club in the CBD. A second area for onlookers to watch the livestream was set up in the Robert Brown Room at the chambers. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Albury Council gallery was packed to see councillors consider a proposal for a strip club in the CBD. A second area for onlookers to watch the livestream was set up in the Robert Brown Room at the chambers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury councillors have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to establish a strip club in the CBD of their city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.