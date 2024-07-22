'Nothing good going for it': strip club gets forceful snub

Albury councillors have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to establish a strip club in the CBD of their city.
They voted 6-1 in favour of a motion put by councillor David Thurley at their meeting on Monday July 22 to reject the plan for the adult entertainment venue in Olive Street.
The move came after municipal staff had recommended the premises to be known as Emberz be endorsed by council on planning grounds.
Cr Thurley's motion successfully argued the development application should be refused on five grounds.
They included the proposal not complying with land use, having an adverse impact on the amenity of the surrounding area due to noise and community safety risks and being in close proximity to homes, public space and community facilities.
"There is no doubt it promotes bad behaviour," Cr Thurley said of the strip club.
"It has nothing good going for it."
Retiring councillor Daryl Betteridge was the only one to vote against the rejection of the strip club, arguing under planning rules there was no other option but approval.
"The imposition of appropriate conditions in the draft determination, as well as the noise impact assessment, venue management plan, the two-year trial period from the issue of any occupation certificate, gives me the comfort that this enterprise will be suitably controlled and has the capacity to be reviewed," Cr Betteridge said.
An observer in the public gallery exclaimed "shame on you, shame" before mayor Kylie King called for order.
In addition to Cr Thurley, Cr King and councillors Jess Kellahan, Alice Glachan, Darren Cameron and Stuart Baker supported the rejection.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen and councillor Ashley Edwards were apologies.
The outcome was greeted with cheers and applause from a packed gallery and the speeches of those against the strip club also drew affirmative noise.
Cr Kellahan said strip clubs and prostitution were "interconnected" and should be "regulated as commercial sex venues".
"Approving an adult entertainment premises does nothing to support respect for women in our community," Cr Kellahan said.
Cr Glachan said approving a strip club in the CBD would create a precedent not easily reversible and it was wrong to compare Emberz to the SS&A Club and The Bended Elbow because they are not adult entertainment venues.
Cr Cameron argued there was minimal backing for the enterprise.
"I have seen little if any support for this project, other than (from) those who are members of what I would describe as neo-Nazi fringe political movements that seem to advocate that we should have some sort of society based on Darwinism where everybody does what they want and the strong prosper and the weak fall away," Cr Cameron said.
The decision came after strong community opposition to the proposal with three Olive Street traders Kim Leerentveld (Milkshake Candle Company), Rachael Hart (Olive Health Foods) and Adam Nicholson (Intersport) addressing councillors in a forum before last night's meeting.
In response to questions from Cr Kellahan, Mrs Leerentveld and Mrs Hart both said they would have to shift if a strip club opened in the premises to which they both adjoin.
They cited safety risks to young staff members and customers being deterred from shopping at their stores.
"So many people have told of their stories of having been involved in sexual and domestic violence and how this has triggered their PTSD and have made it very clear that they will not walk down Olive Street or in the vicinity if this goes ahead," Mrs Leerentveld said.
Mrs Hart said: "Our regular customers have expressed their concerns, indicating the presence of a strip club next door will likely deter them from visiting our premises."
Mr Nicholson said the opening of a strip club would "greatly diminish the relevant customer base of families walking past".
"Strip clubs do not belong in retail spaces and completely change the amenity of the area," Mr Nicholson said.
Others to speak against the proposal during the forum were stylist Natt Cross and businesswoman Leigh Wolki, who said the council would be supporting the objectification of women if it approved a strip club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.