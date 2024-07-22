'Booze-filled riders only e-scooter winners' as bid to scrap trial fails

Purple e-scooters will continue to speckle Albury's transport landscape after a councillor failed in his bid to have a trial scrapped early.
Darren Cameron argued only drunks were benefitting from a council deal that allowed e-scooter operator Beam to have their vehicles in the city as part of a 12-month experiment.
"These things add nothing economically to our city, they provide the ratepayers with no additional income at all, they destroy the amenity of the city and they have proved to be particularly unpopular," Cr Cameron said.
"I have lost faith in them and I cannot see that they are providing any clear benefit beyond amusement rides for drunken people.
"A better solution, of course, is the state government should legislate to allow private ownership of e-scooters so people would get all the touted benefits of them."
Cr Cameron lost his call for the council to give 30 days' notice to Beam of the termination of its agreement with the council when he put a motion to the monthly meeting on Monday, July 22.
The six other councillors in attendance voted against his motion.
Councillor Alice Glachan questioned the logic of Cr Cameron's ban call.
"If you follow the premise, as we raised in his introduction to the topic this evening - 'there are too many drunk people using e-scooters'," Cr Glachan said.
"If that were the case then we would also have to ban cars because unfortunately some people do drink and drive, but we don't ban cars."
Councillor Jess Kellahan accepted there could be improvements with the depositing of scooters at the end of their journeys.
"Scooters should not be left on paths, designated parking bays should be provided to promote orderly parking and reduce the chaos on and around footpaths," Cr Kellahan said.
"Beam should be able to provide this city, like the city of Hobart currently, and it should be adopted by Albury, they have some examples where they use parking bays and it makes for a much more orderly looking city."
Cr Kellahan said extending geofencing to Thurgoona would reduce the dumping of scooters.
Councillors Daryl Betteridge and David Thurley noted allowing the trial to run its planned 12 months ensured the city would have access to data and be able to judge scooter usage over an extended period.
Readings provided to the council by Beam show there have been 49,200 trips undertaken on the scooters, equating to a total distance of 96,749 kilometres.
In the week from July 8, there were 950 journeys encompassing 1811 kilometres.
The trial, which involves 300 scooters, is due to end in December.
