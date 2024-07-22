The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Booze-filled riders only e-scooter winners' as bid to scrap trial fails

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The abandoning of e-scooters on footpaths has been cited as a reason for Beam to improve its parking options for its vehicles,
The abandoning of e-scooters on footpaths has been cited as a reason for Beam to improve its parking options for its vehicles,

Purple e-scooters will continue to speckle Albury's transport landscape after a councillor failed in his bid to have a trial scrapped early.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.