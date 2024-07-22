Hundreds of drivers flouting snow chain rules at ski resorts

Hundreds of motorists continue to be turned around from ski resorts after failing to take chains, with police warning of the dangers faced by such drivers.
Authorities stopped 392 vehicles trying to access Mount Hotham and Falls Creek in June, and turned around 63 motorists in just one day in early July.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said while the issue appeared to be improving, with 6500 people caught without chains in 2022 and 3678 in 2023, the offending could be highly dangerous.
"I've said it numerous times before but the Great Alpine Road is the most dangerous road in Australia during winter," he said.
"People need to have the right equipment and chains fitted where directed for their own safety.
"In a blizzard, it can have a domino effect with cars getting stuck and preventing other drivers behind them who are doing the right thing from accessing the mountains."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said there was a large-scale rescue at Hotham during a blizzard in 2018, with people stuck in vehicles rescued and taken to emergency accommodation in Harrietville.
He said there was heavily snowfall on Saturday, July 20, and the conditions could quickly change in the alpine environment.
"People really need to prepared," he said.
"Don't take that road lightly.
"Check the weather conditions before you go."
The officer also urged people to ensure there was adequate car parking at resorts as some drivers had recently been turned around due to the mountains being at capacity.
