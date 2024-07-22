Wodonga police continue to investigate targeted car fire at property

Wodonga detectives continue to investigate a weekend car fire at a home.
Fire crews were called to Hodson Place about 6.35am on Saturday, July 20.
A Honda Accord was damaged during the incident.
Police are treating the incident as a targeted arson.
There have been a spate of recent car fires targeting abandoned vehicles, but Saturday's incident does not appear to be linked.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
