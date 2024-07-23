The Border Mail
Rutherglen winery charged after man burnt in gin distillery explosion

By Court Reporter
Updated July 23 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
A gin distillery at Buller Wines in Rutherglen. Picture supplied
A popular North East winery is facing charges after a gin distillery blew up and left a man in hospital with burns.

