Rutherglen winery charged after man burnt in gin distillery explosion

A popular North East winery is facing charges after a gin distillery blew up and left a man in hospital with burns.
Emergency crews were called to Buller Wines in Rutherglen on April 9, 2022, after the distilling machine blew up at the Federation Way business.
At the time, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said four people were assessed by paramedics.
A man in his 50s suffered burns to his arms and face and was taken to Wangaratta hospital.
Others sustained minor injuries.
WorkSafe launched an investigation and the business has been charged with two charges of failing to provide a safe working environment and two counts of failing to ensure people weren't exposed to risk.
The case was before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 23.
The matter was adjourned administratively, without the parties appearing in court in person.
The case will return on September 18.
