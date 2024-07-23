Bandits confident ahead of semi-finals according to coach Kowalczyk

The Albury-Wodonga Bandits men's side will go into this weekend's away semi-final clash against the Centre Of Excellence full of confidence according to coach Matt Kowalczyk.
His team held off Bankstown 89-75 in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday night to claim its first home finals win in almost a decade behind strong performances from Kevion Blaylock, Davo Hickey and Mitch Dance.
"We've spent the last four months preparing for finals so we felt like we were ready come Saturday night," Kowalczyk said.
"The belief within the group is extremely high right now. We understood from day one that if we make sacrifices and commit to winning as the goal then anything can happen."
The Bandits will face the COE in Canberra on Saturday after the Basketball Australia young guns were trounced by the cross-town Gunners in their qualifying final.
"It feels like a lifetime ago that we played COE for the second time. It was actually one of the biggest learning weekends for us when we last played them," Kowalczyk said.
"We came out of that weekend with a stronger focus on defence and sharing the scoring load.
"Going into this weekend we know playing against the best up and coming players in the country is always going to be a challenge but we feel very confident about the position we are in and expect to come away with a win."
The winner of this weekend's clash will face Maitland in a preliminary final after the Mustangs defeated Manly in their qualifying final.
The Bandits' women, who lost their first match of the season against Newcastle 84-96, will take on Sutherland at home in the semi finals.
The Sharks took down Canberra in their elimination final 83-60 behind 29 points from Opals squad member Lauren Nicholson.
"The result at the weekend stings and I know the group is hurting," coach Sam McDonald said.
"However, it has been a great learning opportunity for everyone and puts us in good stead to bounce back this weekend."
McDonald expects a better showing on defense when they face the Sharks.
"Our focus all year has been on the defensive end, so to give up 96 points on Saturday was not in line with how we approached the regular season," he said.
"With further review we'll be able to reflect and reset in preparation for a tough game against Sutherland on Saturday night".
Tip-off is 6.30pm on Saturday at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
Meanwhile, Bandits' leading scorer Lauren Jackson has begun her Olympic campaign with the Opals after arriving in Paris ahead of Saturday morning's opening ceremony.
"The last time I was doing this I was the star so I didn't have to worry about being selected," she said.
"I'm not anymore; I'm the role player, had to work to make sure I got selected."
"I'm so proud of myself."
The Opals' Tokyo campaign was derailed when Elizabeth Cambage, a towering centre like Jackson, left the camp acrimoniously on the eve of the Games.
Jackson returned to the fray the following year with the program's culture still firmly in the spotlight.
"There's been a real shift towards making sure we have great people involved," she said.
"There's a real effort to ensure everybody has a voice.
"We've been doing the work to make this real, but it's paying off ... and anything is possible."
