Justin proves doubters wrong with persistence to earn Paralympic selection

After 12 years' competing in triathlons, the clock was ticking for Albury's Justin Godfrey to reach his first Paralympics.
But at the age of 50, that dream has come true.
For the first time in the sport's Paralympic history, Godfrey's classification has been included in the games, which will have him compete in Paris on September 1.
He will feature in the PTS3 race, which includes athletes with significant impairments such as limb deficiency, limited muscle power or range of movement.
It is a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and five-kilometre run.
Godfrey had his right leg amputated from the knee down in the late 1990s after a motorcycle crash in his teens.
"I had my accident when I was really young, and you get told by doctors you'll never be able to do much, and you're going to have to sit around," he said.
"I was told once I'd only be a car park attendant, and ever since then I've been trying to prove people wrong.
"This is just the icing on the cake, getting to the pinnacle of disability sport."
Godfrey was introduced to wheelchair basketball during his rehabilitation after surgery. He had his sights set on competing at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics before a major shoulder injury ruled him out.
In the early 2000s, he discovered mountain biking and started competing in cross-country and endurance events before a triathlon coach approached him in 2012.
He had to learn how to swim and run with his impairment, but had a goal of competing at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.
Unfortunately for Godfrey, only three of the six medal events for para-triathlon were included on the programme.
It was the same story five years later in Tokyo when four of the six were featured.
"In 2017, I stopped and went back to cycling, but when Paris was announced, my coach at the time said I should give it another go," he said.
"This is essentially the fourth time I've tried, just in a different event. It's been a really long journey and something I've been aiming for most of my life."
Godfrey required shoulder surgery after an injury at the end of 2023 but recovered well to move into fifth place in the world rankings, which would have been enough to secure him automatic qualification for Paris.
However, he missed the final qualification race and dropped to sixth and needed to be nominated for a place on the team, announced on Friday, July 19.
"It's very tactical with which races to do. I had a shoulder injury last year and had to get it repaired," he said.
"It was all good signs for my first race back after having 12 weeks off."
Godfrey will attend a training camp in Switzerland in early August before he flies to Paris on August 25 to race on September 1.
He has focused strongly on improving his transitions.
"With disability sports, there's always a risk of too much training or not enough training. As an amputee, that can be my downfall because triathlon is 80 per cent on my legs," he said.
"Any rub can cause a small sore. You might have two great weeks of training, and it only takes one little blister or a tear to the skin slightly and you're off for a week.
"If I have a good race and put everything together, it's possible to get on the podium.
"It's more just getting to be there after 11 years of trying."
Godfrey is unsure what the future holds for him beyond Paris, but with the World Championships to be held on home soil at Wollongong in 2025 there's a chance he could press on.
