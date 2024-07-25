Chrysler show scheduled for next year, but doubts linger over after-party

A major Border car show has been scheduled for March 14 next year but doubts linger over its future in the aftermath of drunken violence at the unofficial Wodonga Place event after-party this year.
Chryslers on the Murray organisers have said they are working with Albury and Wodonga councils and NSW police to create an entrant-only alternative for the Friday and Saturday night gathering after the official show next year.
Meanwhile, Albury Council did not speculate as to whether Dean Street could be a possible venue for the "alternative event".
"AlburyCity remains a strong supporter of the Chryslers on the Murray event, recognising its importance to the community, economic impact, charitable donations, and the excitement it brings to the region each year," council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said.
"There are community safety concerns with the unofficial public gatherings and some driver behaviours in Wodonga Place, which coincide with the event.
"We welcome the recent messaging from Chryslers on the Murray organisers who have advised that the unofficial gathering 'cannot continue'.
"As the organisers stated, this gathering has never been endorsed or promoted by the Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club, and is not, nor has it ever been a part of the Chryslers on the Murray Event Program."
Mr Ambrose said the council would work with event organisers, NSW police and Wodonga Council to address community safety concerns related to the unofficial activity that occurs along Wodonga Place.
"We look forward to seeing the event back in 2025," he said, referring to the official show at Gateway Lakes.
Chryslers on the Murray organisers said they had attended meetings with both councils and NSW police.
"The club was told, in no uncertain terms, that if events at Wodonga Place such as that which occurred prior to and in 2024 happen in 2025 it would be the last COTM," organisers said in a social media post.
"This is despite the club reiterating that this gathering is informal and not officially a part of the event - the authorities did not seem to be interested in this and only how we could prevent it from occurring again."
In response, one poster said it would be disappointing if the official event suffered because of what happened afterwards at this year's gathering.
It was reported at a meeting after the event that a police car in the early hours of March 17 was surrounded by intoxicated people who hurled objects at police officers.
"Stuffing up a great event!" one posted. "I go every year but I can imagine the numbers are going to be down next year and if police come down on innocent enthusiasts in 2025 we won't be back in 2026.
"I don't know what the issue is ... it's the locals acting like idiots, not the Chrysler owners."
Another said: "It has gotten out of control. [It's] only a matter of time before someone is killed. A dedicated cruise route, closed off for entrants only would still give everyone something to watch and be heaps safer."
