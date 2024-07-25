The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Chrysler show scheduled for next year, but doubts linger over after-party

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The unofficial party that happens at Wodonga Place on the same weekend as Chryslers on the Murray. This year thousands lined the street on March 16 to watch hundreds of cars. Picture by Mark Jesser
The unofficial party that happens at Wodonga Place on the same weekend as Chryslers on the Murray. This year thousands lined the street on March 16 to watch hundreds of cars. Picture by Mark Jesser

A major Border car show has been scheduled for March 14 next year but doubts linger over its future in the aftermath of drunken violence at the unofficial Wodonga Place event after-party this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.