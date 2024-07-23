More than 200 abalone found at home after illegal Lake Hume fish seizure

A man allegedly found with an illegal fish haul taken from Lake Hume and more than 200 abalone at his home has faced court.
A search of their Quintrex boat at the Drummond Road boat ramp at Talgarno was undertaken about 8pm.
The Wodonga court previously heard the pair were asked to produce their haul and showed 10 large yellowbelly.
A thorough check of the vessel found another 12 yellowbelly in a hidden section of the boat, which belonged to Tran's son.
The Wodonga court on Tuesday heard a search of Cao's St Albans home on November 1 found the illegal abalone haul.
After the search, a Victorian Fisheries Authority spokesman said meat from more than 200 abalone had been seized.
Cao had a prohibition order in place which banned him from having the seafood.
His lawyer told the court on July 23 that he wanted his matter to be heard at Sunshine court, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Victorian Fisheries Authority lawyer Danielle Mar argued that the case should stay in Wodonga.
"There is an element of public interest, because it was against the environment in that area," she said.
The court heard it was unclear where the abalone had been taken from.
Magistrate Amina Bhai agreed the case should be heard at Sunshine, with the matter listed in that court on August 29.
Tran was previously ordered to pay $850 to the court fund for his role in the offending, and lost his fishing gear.
