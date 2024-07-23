'That's just ridiculous': strip club backer hits back at claims

A decision to knock back a strip club in central Albury has come as a surprise to its proponent, who plans to appeal against the council's stand.
Tamara Dixon was in an overflow room at Albury Council's headquarters watching proceedings in the nearby chamber on Monday night when her application to establish an adult entertainment venue in Olive Street was refused 6-1.
"I was actually thinking it was going to be approved," Ms Dixon said.
She based her optimism on council planning staff having recommended approval and her belief she had met all requirements in that domain.
However, after five speakers, including Olive Street business owners, voiced dismay at the proposal in a pre-meeting forum, councillor David Thurley successfully moved an alternative motion that the strip club be refused due to not meeting planning criteria.
Ms Dixon applauded Daryl Betteridge, the only councillor to vote against the rejection.
"Good on Daryl Betteridge because what he said was spot on, it's solely to do with planning and I passed planning requirements and the people in the gallery and councillors were using morals when it comes to their position and decision," Ms Dixon said.
She disputed claims about urination, vomiting and noise and connecting strip club performers to sex work.
"That's just ridiculous, there's no links to prostitution when it comes to dancers, there's no links to domestic violence," Ms Dixon said.
She said councillor Jess Kellahan "made it clear she's biased" by talking to those "against it", business operators Rachael Hart (Olive Health Foods) and Kim Leerentveld (Milkshake Candle Company), rather than also speaking to her as well.
Cr Kellahan rejected Ms Dixon's assertion.
"I visited multiple retailers in the CBD to garner the impact the proposal would have on their businesses," Cr Kellahan said.
"This is not bias, this is doing my job, I work for the people of Albury.
"The community have spoken and this is not what they want for the future of our community."
In response to concerns about her not disclosing secret investors, Ms Dixon said she would be happy to disclose them if the strip club was approved.
She remains bound to the CBD site and would not contemplate establishing the club, to be known as Emberz, in a remote area.
"I'm committed to that location because women have the right to feel safe in their workplace," Ms Dixon said.
"It's not a sex premise, it's an entertainment venue.
"I want to know why they think it belongs in an industrial estate?"
Ms Dixon said she would appeal the decision and expected some mediation to occur before any proceedings unfolded in the NSW Land and Environment Court.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was possible a reconfigured proposal could be put to council.
She added the council would be prepared to argue its case in court.
"We would strongly stand by our decision and would hope we've got a resolution there that is legal and would stand up to the rigours of that process, but with planning decisions it's always difficult to know how they land once they reach that next stage, if that is the direction that this goes," Cr King said.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley, who had submitted an objection to the strip club, welcomed the council's refusal.
"As a woman, as a mum, and as the Shadow Minister for Women, I was really uncomfortable with the proposal," Ms Ley said.
"Our community sent a clear message to councillors that we care about this city and the type of development you allow in the CBD, and thankfully they listened to those concerns."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.