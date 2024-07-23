Daughter devoted to mum's dementia care digs in on hospital sensory garden

When Jo Wade was looking for a job that allowed her to care for her mum, a little winery at Bethanga came on the market.
The former Posh Plonk vineyard fitted the bill perfectly.
Ballarat-based Ms Wade had been caring for her mum, Shirley, who had dementia, for six years when they moved to Bethanga during 2021.
Ms Wade said the winery was a good business model for her and the picturesque outlook of Lake Hume was the cherry on top.
A former service station franchisee and even a non-drinker, Ms Wade was prepared to learn the wine trade to make a go of it.
"I needed something I could do with Mum," she said.
"It was ideal because I could look after Mum and work the winery.
"We called it Websters Estate after my mum's maiden name; she was thrilled about seeing it on the labels!"
Ms Wade studied viticulture through GOTAFE Wangaratta and the pair settled into country life.
Her mum happily shadowed her and relished spending time outdoors throughout the changing seasons in the idyllic landscape.
"She really enjoyed the interactions with the people who came through the winery too," Ms Wade said.
"It was a good life for her."
Sadly, Shirley died 12 months ago but she lived with meaning, purpose and connection until the end.
While living at Ballarat, Ms Wade and her mum had strong ties with a community of people diagnosed with dementia and their carers.
They often visited a sensory garden in a National Park.
"I decided I wanted to make some changes to help carers and people with dementia, knowing what was available at Ballarat," she said.
"The sensory garden at Ballarat was the inspiration to do something on a smaller scale at Tallangatta."
Tallangatta Health Service had plans done for a Lakeview Sensory Garden to benefit high-care residents living in its nursing home.
It now needed to raise $100,000 to deliver the project.
Tallangatta Health Service chief executive Vicki Pitcher said the dementia-friendly space would have kitchen and sensory gardens, safe access, contemplative spaces and areas for activities.
Residents could enjoy gardening or make items for the kitchen such as marmalade and preserves.
"For residents, their world can become quite small so an outside space becomes more important," she said.
"Residents will be able to enjoy the space with their visitors too."
Knowing what made a difference to her mum and herself as a carer, Ms Wade was motivated to help deliver the project within 12 months.
"There is an improvement in enjoyment levels when we're out in nature," Ms Wade said.
"It's easy for people with dementia to be left sitting but they do get depressed; they still have needs.
"Mum was never a burden; it was a privilege to care for her.
"She grew up in a small house with nine kids so being outside in West Melbourne was their world.
"She often talked about playing in gardens as a child."
The Tallangatta Health Service Lakeview Sensory Garden charity fundraiser golf day and lunch will run at Tallangatta Golf Course on Saturday, October 19.
The three-person ambrose ($150 a team includes lunch by Websters Estate) starts at 8.30am for a 9am hit-off.
Non-golfers can enjoy the lunch only for $35.
Auctions and raffles will be held on the day.
Tickets, registration and donations can be made via Eventbrite.
