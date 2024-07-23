Bloodied crime scene in East Albury as man suffers head injuries

A bloodied crime scene has been established in East Albury following an assault.
Emergency crews were called to the area near the Newmarket Hotel on Tuesday morning.
Those at nearby businesses said a man, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated or drug-affected, had reportedly approached another man as he tried to get into his car.
They said that man had fought back and hit the intoxicated man.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said crews had been called about 11.30am to the reported assault.
A man was found on the road.
"A male in their 30s was treated for a head injury," the spokeswoman said.
"They were transported to Albury hospital."
A man in his 30s was arrested nearby.
There is a large amount of blood at the scene, including on a shopping bag, towel, and jumper.
Personal items, including a lighter, are also visible, and a car is also inside the crime scene.
A small section of the service road remains closed to vehicles.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a man was in custody, assisting with enquiries.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District responded and were told a man had allegedly been punched by another man.
"About 11.50am, a man - believed to be in his 30s - was arrested nearby.
"He was taken to Albury police station and is assisting with inquiries."
The exact age of the injured man found on the road is unclear, with police of the belief he was in his 40s, not in his 30s.
