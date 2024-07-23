Stabbing 'murder' accused to see expert as part of fitness to stand probe

A Springdale Heights man accused of murder over a fatal stabbing 13 months ago will shortly see a psychiatrist as part of fitness to stand trial assessment.
Wayne Williams, 32, stands accused of striking Dwayne Brian Williams, 47, to the neck.
He survived the alleged attack, but then succumbed several weeks later to his injuries.
Lawyer Louise Dart told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, July 23, that the defence had served a report dealing with her client's fitness to stand.
However, Ms Dart said her understanding was "there is still an issue with the Crown getting a report".
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Renae Howard said the first available psychiatrist appointment for Williams was on August 1.
To allow that to take place and the report to be prepared, Ms McLaughlin adjourned the case for a further mention on September 3.
Williams is alleged to have stabbed Dwayne Williams on June 26, 2023, between 2am and 2.10am. He died in Albury hospital on July 13.
A murder charge was laid after Mr Williams' life support was turned off.
Williams was arrested about five hours after the incident.
Police had been called to an address in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, where they found Mr Williams with wounds to his head and neck.
Williams is also charged with cause wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention to murder.
Bail was not applied for and so formally refused.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that Williams appear in court for the next mention, via a video link to jail.
