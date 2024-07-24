The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Stray into the shadows as Rutherglen reveals the dark side of wine in winter

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 24 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Killeen (Stanton & Killeen Wines) and Michael Chambers (Lake Moodemere Estate) toast the new Rutherglen festival, Dark Side of Wine, which opens with a masquerade ball at Rutherglen Convent on Friday, August 2. Picture by Mark Jesser
Natasha Killeen (Stanton & Killeen Wines) and Michael Chambers (Lake Moodemere Estate) toast the new Rutherglen festival, Dark Side of Wine, which opens with a masquerade ball at Rutherglen Convent on Friday, August 2. Picture by Mark Jesser

Step back in time and into the shadows with a glass of wine to learn about the true history of Rutherglen next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.