Stray into the shadows as Rutherglen reveals the dark side of wine in winter

Step back in time and into the shadows with a glass of wine to learn about the true history of Rutherglen next month.
Stanton & Killeen Wines will host Deadly Vintage: A Murder Mystery Evening at the winery on Friday, August 9.
Stanton & Killeen general manager Natasha Killeen said the inaugural event was based on true characters who lived around Rutherglen during 1925.
She said staff enjoyed researching the era through the winery's archives and with help from Rutherglen Historical Society.
"It will be a great opportunity for people to engage with Rutherglen in a different way," she said.
"It will be an evening of mystery and fun and we'll have some special back vintages of muscat and Durif as well as catering by Grace."
A Murder Mystery Evening is part of a bold, new festival for Rutherglen, Dark Side of Wine.
The festival revels in the dark arts of Rutherglen with a series of immersive experiences throughout 10 days from Friday, August 2.
WIth muscat and Durif the beating heart of the festival program, a new wave of winemakers will share some of the secrets of these deliciously dark wines that have been passed down through the generations.
More than 30 events will feature degustations, bonfires and rare-release tastings.
From a clandestine speakeasy hidden in a cellar to a grand masquerade ball at the historic Rutherglen convent and a paint and sip with a dark side difference, Winemakers of Rutherglen invited visitors to stray into the dark side of wine.
Dark Side of Wine program highlights included:
Ms Killeen said the innovative program would appeal to a broad audience throughout the region.
"There's great energy and vibrancy in Rutherglen's Main Street and the wineries at the moment," Ms Killeen said.
"Winter can be both invigorating and exciting and the Rutherglen Convent is the perfect location to open the festival."
Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer Annalee Nolan said the new festival was set to become a much-loved fixture on the winter wine calendar.
"We are excited to welcome wine explorers to our wonderful region and invite them to venture to the dark side," she said.
"Our winemakers will be on hand to help unlock the secrets and mystery of Rutherglen and its wines with a packed program of events that are sure to warm and delight equally this winter."
For the festival program and bookings visit: explorerutherglen.com.au
