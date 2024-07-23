'Strike while iron's hot': mayor acts after rebuff over strip club plan

Albury's mayor plans to put a motion to the next council meeting that would lead to strip clubs being outlawed in the city's shopping precincts.
Kylie King has moved to reflect community concerns after strong opposition prompted councillors to vote 6-1 in support of refusing a development application (DA) for a naked entertainment venue in Olive Street.
She emailed fellow councillors and executive staff on Tuesday morning of her intention to move a motion at the August 12 meeting to investigate an amendment to the local environmental plan that governs development.
That change, Cr King wrote, would "define or prohibit DAs of that nature being considered in areas such as, potentially a retail section of the CBD to protect amenity".
"That would go through a rigorous public exhibition and consultation process," Cr King said.
"(It would) provide clarity to everyone, not just the community and retail owners but also those looking to put forward a development application of that nature, so we're all very clear on what those options might be."
Cr Jess Kellahan said at Monday night's meeting that the council must amend its development control plan "to make sure that the CBD zoning is protected in perpetuity from establishments that will diminish the social cohesiveness and amenity of the CBD".
She told The Border Mail on Tuesday that if she was re-elected to council in September she would pursue such a change.
Cr King said she believed it would be good "to strike while the iron's hot" and it's "great Cr Kellahan is seeking a similar approach, that's positive".
The mayor was not surprised at the packed gallery the strip club decision attracted to Monday night's meeting, which in turn led to cheers for those against it and a cry of "shame on you" directed towards supportive councillor Daryl Betteridge.
"The turnout certainly reflected conversations I've had with those in the community, it's reflective of the submissions we've received and also emails that have been sent," Cr King said.
"It's quite reflective of very strong sentiment in opposition to the proposal.
"In contrast, I've not had one email or text sent to me directly in support of the submission."
Cr King was the only one of the seven councillors in attendance who did not speak during debate on the strip club proposal.
"As the chair I thought councillors had covered off every angle, so I was just happy to cast my vote, knowing full well that following the decision I would have ample opportunity to communicate with the media about council's decision," she said.
