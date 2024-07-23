The Border Mail
'Strike while iron's hot': mayor acts after rebuff over strip club plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
Albury mayor Kylie King in the council chamber where she plans to put a motion to create greater certainty around the location of businesses such as strip clubs in the city. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury mayor Kylie King in the council chamber where she plans to put a motion to create greater certainty around the location of businesses such as strip clubs in the city. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's mayor plans to put a motion to the next council meeting that would lead to strip clubs being outlawed in the city's shopping precincts.

