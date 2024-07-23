'Reid' why Ben has decided to step down as coach of the Magpies

High-profile Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says family is the main reason behind his decision to step down as coach at the end of this season.
Reid informed the playing group on the weekend that he will be relocating to Queensland after the conclusion of the season.
"I've lived in Victoria my whole life and am after a bit of a lifestyle change," Reid said.
"My wife has wanted to move up north for a while now and we have a two-year-old son.
"So we might as well do it while he is still young.
"If that wasn't the case I would have been chips all in and staying to coach Wangaratta again.
"There are no dramas about that, I absolutely love the club and call it home.
"While it is going to be hard to leave, I think the club is in a really strong position to continue to be successful in the future."
Reid is in his third year in charge at Norm Minns Oval after initially being appointed as playing coach in 2022.
A ruptured bicep late last season ended his playing career after 32 matches with the O&M club and 104 goals.
Reid said his decision to step down wasn't a major shock to the players.
"I think it has been one of the worst kept secrets going around," he said.
"There were a fair few players who knew what was going on and only a handful of players that maybe didn't.
"I've always been open with the players on what I'm doing and they are open with me, so I've kept them in the loop.
"Officially announcing it to the playing group on the weekend allows the club to start searching for the right candidate to fill the role.
"It just ends any speculation and everything is out in the open."
Reid will step down with a more than handy coaching record in his first coaching gig since he retired from Collingwood at the end of 2020 after 152 matches at the elite level.
He has led the Magpies to 39 wins from 54-matches with four rounds remaining before finals.
"I loved coaching and it's a really strong competition and I was lucky enough to have a great playing group that was eager to learn and get better all the time," he said.
"There are a lot of good young kids that have come through the junior ranks over the years probably highlighted by Joey (Richards) who is obviously playing at Collingwood now.
"Guys like Hunter Gottschling and Tyler Norton have gone on to play VFL.
"There are quite a few kids coming through at the moment that I think can play at a higher standard in the future.
"I have just enjoyed watching players improve, that's what coaching is all about.
"It's certainly not about the personal accolades, it's about helping the kids go further with their footy.
"Where you finish is a by-product of how the team buys in and the players buy into what you are trying to coach.
"So it's been a thrill and it is my first coaching gig."
Reid spent 14 years at Collingwood after being drafted at No. 8 in the 2006 Draft.
Despite spending more than a decade at the elite level, Reid said it had been an eye-opener how professional the O&M had become.
"I knew coming into the O&M that it was a highly-regarded competition but I probably underestimated how big it actually is," he said.
"There are not too many local leagues that are in the newspaper every single day.
"If you peel it back, I would be shocked if there is another country competition that is in the paper as much as the O&M is.
"I think that is healthy for the competition and if you want to play in the O&M you need to be able to handle pressure.
"The standard is, I feel, as good as it has ever been.
"I was talking to a few players who finished up last year and they said the competition has improved so much that they can't keep up any more.
"So it is going from strength to strength and I have enjoyed trying to raise the bar at Wangaratta as well.
"The more people you have pushing the standard, the better the competition is going to be in the long run.
"So I've really enjoyed coaching and who knows, one day I might be back coaching again in the O&M, who knows what the future holds."
Reid said he definitely plans to remain involved in football in some capacity next season.
"I'll definitely stay involved with footy at some level but what that looks like I'm not too sure yet," he said.
"I'm still working out a few things but the first priority is our living arrangements in Queensland.
"But I will still be involved in footy in Queensland but what that looks like I won't know for probably at least a couple of months."
The 2010 Collingwood premiership player said his time at Norm Minns Oval had been made a lot easier with the unwavering support of co-presidents Jon Henry and Ellyn O'Brien alongside assistant coach Dean Stone.
"I've been lucky enough to have some really good assistant coaches around me," he said.
"Dean Stone has been my right-hand man the whole time and has done a massive amount for me.
"Jon Henry has been phenomenal with his support the whole time as well.
"Ellyn O'Brien has also done a power of work and what she had to go through last year with the stripping of the flag when she hadn't been in the role for long, she did a remarkable job.
"The volunteers, supporters, trainers, all the netball side of things and all the players, I couldn't say a bad thing about any of them and have thoroughly enjoyed my experience.
"In a way, I wish it didn't have to come to an end but I guess nothing lasts forever."
With only four rounds until the fast-approaching finals series, the Magpies sit fifth with an 8-6 and will now need a minor miracle to finish with the double chance.
Reid said the focus remained to finish as high on the ladder as possible.
"I hope I've got a couple of months to go coaching," he said.
"We have got four more matches and we want to win every single one of those and put ourselves in a good position.
"Firstly we have to win enough matches to make finals.
"I really think this season, any side that makes the top-five is capable of winning the flag.
"I feel It is a year that a side outside the top-three can steal it
"A top-three finish is still our goal and we know we still have a lot of work to do but we will be doing everything we can to get to that spot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.