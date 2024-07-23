Firefighters free trapped woman from vehicle in Dean Street crash

A woman has been freed from her car and transported to hospital following a two-car crash on Dean Street this afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the collision near the intersection of Dean and Young Street at about 12.45pm on Tuesday, July 23.
A woman in her 20s was transported to Albury hospital after firefighters worked to free her from her vehicle.
"There was a person trapped in one of the vehicles due to injury," Fire and Rescue NSW inspector Stewart Alexander said.
"Firefighters assisted ambulance and VRA to get that person to safety."
Fire crews were on the scene for "about half an hour".
NSW Ambulance did not have any injuries listed for the patient.
The intersection is now clear.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.