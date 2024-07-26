With decades as a dance teacher, Cait steps up to support Country Hope

With the performing arts in her genes, Cait Clarke was a late bloomer in dance.
The Border-based choreographer and co-founder of Border Show Business Academy was 11 when she started dancing in Albury.
She had fronted up for lessons at Albury Dancetime Academy with Sheree Dalitz.
"I was a late starter to dance at 11," she said.
"But I was teaching by 14 and I'm still teaching now, which means I've been teaching dance for 40 years."
Born in Melbourne and having moved to the Border aged two, Clarke said she was exposed to the theatre scene from the very start.
Her parents were ballroom dancers and her mother did revues; they were also involved in the production of the Melbourne Gang Show during the early 1970s.
"I was a Gang Show baby," Clarke said.
"I got passed around among the people involved in the shows."
While raising her own three children with husband Owen on the Border, Clarke had performed in nine theatre shows and choreographed for 28.
She had picked up five awards for her roles in Chicago, Spamalot and Jersey Boys.
Clarke was also a regular at Wodonga Carols By Candlelight for more than two decades.
Founded six years ago, the Wodonga-based Border Show Business Academy was the brainchild of Clarke (musical theatre, choreographer and performer), Lauren Schmutter (musical theatre, vocal director and performer) and Allyssa Constable (TV, film, producer and scriptwriter).
Clarke, who spent eight years choreographing for the youth arm of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, BYTESized Productions, said many youth had only trained in singing, dancing, or acting.
"That's why we created the business," she said.
"We are Huey, Dewey and Louie; we love what we do and when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."
Having been on the Stars of the Border Dance For Cancer committee for eight years, Clarke had always encouraged people to put themselves out there for a good cause.
This year she joined On Key 4 Kids to raise money and awareness for Country Hope, which supported Border families of children with life-threatening illnesses.
"I've been encouraging everybody else to do it, so I thought I should step up," she said.
"Having almost lost a newborn at four weeks, I know what it's like to be uprooted from home with a sick child.
"My son is 22 now but as a baby he was given a 5 per cent chance of survival; we stayed at The Royal Children's Hospital for four weeks.
"This year he's directing Legally Blonde (Albury Wodonga Theatre Company); he's a miracle child really!"
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Clarke will be mentored by singing coach Belinda Mead.
Aside from Ms Clarke, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Anjay Zazulak (Property Mavens buyers agent), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga digital marketing manager), Johnny Rodriguez (Concrete Rodriguez), Tom Last (Elders), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family), Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student), Heidi McKay (Melrose Primary School assistant principal) and Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate).
Clarke will launch her fundraising campaign with a Disney workshop at Border Show Business Academy in Wodonga on Saturday, July 27. The workshop, aimed at ages 4-8, will run from 10am to noon. Bookings: 0414 814 570.
Among her other fundraisers are an evening dress sale (Saturday, August 17), monster garage sale (Saturday, August 31), trivia night (Friday, September 6), piercing day (Sunday, September 15) and all-abilities talent quest (Friday, September 27).
For more details or to support Clarke's On Key 4 Kids campaign visit the Country Hope website.
For more information about the overall campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
