The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man hit in head with baseball bat before black BMW stolen in Wodonga

BT
By Blair Thomson
July 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking help to find this black BMW, stolen in Wodonga on Monday, July 22. A man was hit with a baseball bat on Melrose Drive before the theft. Picture supplied
Police are seeking help to find this black BMW, stolen in Wodonga on Monday, July 22. A man was hit with a baseball bat on Melrose Drive before the theft. Picture supplied

A man has been hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat in Wodonga, with the offenders stealing a black BMW during Monday night's incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.