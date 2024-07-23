Man hit in head with baseball bat before black BMW stolen in Wodonga

A man has been hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat in Wodonga, with the offenders stealing a black BMW during Monday night's incident.
The victim was targeted on Melrose Drive, near Roadshow Drive, on July 22 about 7pm.
Police believe two men were involved in the incident, one of them armed with a baseball bat.
The victim suffered a head wound and injuries to his back when he was hit with the bat.
He was taken to hospital and has undergone treatment.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the incident and are searching for the stolen BMW.
The car had not been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
A post on social media said the 2009 model car had plates 1ZP6NC.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident or vehicle to call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
