The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Club's changover dinner raises hope and money for beloved charity

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
July 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astor hotel manager Brendan Cooper, volunteer Serena McGuffie, Country Hope volunteer Marj Howard, Vice president of Rotary Club of Albury Glen Nagel and club's president Michael Kliese at the changeover dinner on Monday, July 22. Picture supplied
Astor hotel manager Brendan Cooper, volunteer Serena McGuffie, Country Hope volunteer Marj Howard, Vice president of Rotary Club of Albury Glen Nagel and club's president Michael Kliese at the changeover dinner on Monday, July 22. Picture supplied

Albury's Rotary Club has paved the way to hope by raising a record $24,200 for children battling serious illnesses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.