Rotary Club's changover dinner raises hope and money for beloved charity

Albury's Rotary Club has paved the way to hope by raising a record $24,200 for children battling serious illnesses.
The efforts culminated in a dinner, accompanied by glasses of champagne, at Albury Manor House on Monday night.
The Country Hope Trust provides family centred support services to country children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Rotary Club president Michael Kliese said the amount raised was unbelievable, with much of the money coming from weekly raffle nights at Albury's Astor Hotel.
"A lot of work goes into making this happen," he said.
"It's great to showcase what our club does in the community and how we help out members of the community we live and work in."
Mr Kliese said the donation would go a long way toward helping children in need.
Albury Rotary's Bob Walker said the dinner also featured a changeover for the position of club president.
"Michael has been the main man behind ensuring that the money gets to Country Hope," he said.
"And Country Hope is very appreciative of the money."
Mr Walker said fundraising was essential to Rotary's mission to support the community.
