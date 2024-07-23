'We won it': Reid reflects on being stripped of 2022 premiership

Departing Wangaratta coach Ben Reid rates the Magpies' 2022 grand final victory over Yarrawonga as the highlight of his coaching tenure at Norm Minns Oval.
Despite being sensationally stripped of the flag for a salary cap breach, Reid said the club will continue to celebrate the victory in the future.
"You always remember your first coaching gig and I will have a photo of the 2022 premiership side on my wall forever, because it is the first 22-players that I've coached to a premiership," a defiant Reid said.
"All the stuff that went on in the aftermath of that grand final win... I honestly don't care about any of it.
"Everyone knows what it takes to win a flag and we won it and that whole group will share a common bond and be connected for life.
"That was the highlight of my coaching tenure, closely followed by Joey Richards getting drafted to Collingwood.
"Then everything in between is good fun as well, the highs, the lows, that's what footy and coaching is all about.
"Trying to learn and get better."
Apart from being stripped of the flag, the Magpies were also dealt some harsh sanctions for breaching the salary cap.
The sanctions included being ineligible to receive premiership points for the first two home-and-away matches of the season.
The club's Total Team Points were also reduced to 36 from the league's standard of 40.
Reid said no sanction could rob the club and players of the 2022 grand final triumph.
"It was a bombshell at the time but at the end of the day all that matters is what we think internally," he said.
"It's the same at any footy club.
"Internally we know we won the flag, we did all the celebrating and all the things you do when you win a flag.
"Nobody can take away all those memories from us."
Reid revealed that a Melbourne Storm official made the trip to Wangaratta to speak to the club how the NRL club dealt with being stripped of its 2007 and 2009 premierships.
"We got the Melbourne Storm to come up and speak to us, the bloke that was the player development manager," Reid said.
"He said the same things, yes the premiership was taken from us but that group of players are still connected for life.
"All the memories are still there.
"What he instilled in us is that they still have a premiership reunion every year and some of the NRL officials funnily enough attend it.
"So he said stuff happens but you know how hard you worked and that's all that matters.
"What the blokes between the four walls feel and know went on.
"We knew we had done the work and all the outside noise will always be there but who gives a stuff about outside noise at the end of the day."
