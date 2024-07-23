The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stashed in a bag under the driver's seat was a small selection of drugs

By Albury Court
Updated July 23 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga woman Rivarina Sabra remains in custody awaiting sentence on drug charges before Albury Local Court.
Wodonga woman Rivarina Sabra remains in custody awaiting sentence on drug charges before Albury Local Court.

Reports of a stolen car seen in North Albury led to police being confronted by men trying to flee into the night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.