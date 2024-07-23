Stashed in a bag under the driver's seat was a small selection of drugs

Reports of a stolen car seen in North Albury led to police being confronted by men trying to flee into the night.
But while they ultimately failed to do so, Rivarina Sabra made no attempt to get away.
Albury Local Court has been told that Sabra, 20, continued to sit in the driver's seat of the black Holden Captiva in the early hours of March 25.
A search then uncovered a stash of drugs.
Inside a Gucci-labelled bag, which had been hidden under the driver's seat, police found a clear resealable bag containing 3.96 grams of cannabis leaf and 1.9 grams of the tranquiliser alprazolam.
This second bag also contained another resealable bag, inside which was 0.68 grams of methamphetamine.
Sabra admitted the bag and a mobile phone also inside it were hers, police said, "however, (she made) no comment to the drugs".
The Wodonga woman, who is in custody, had previously pleaded guilty to three possession of a prohibited drug charges.
She did not appear before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, July 24, when defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked for a brief adjournment.
Mr Lingham submitted to Ms McLaughlin that Sabra could be considered for an intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community.
However, to be eligible for that, she needed to have an address in NSW.
Mr Lingham said Sabra's mother was awaiting confirmation of an address.
Ms McLaughlin granted the adjournment, setting down Sabra's sentencing for next Monday, July 29.
Police had received a report about 3.30am that the stolen car was seen in Orton Place.
When they arrived moments later, they saw a white hatchback and the Captiva parked side-by-side.
Occupants of the cars were talking to each other, but on seeing police the driver of the hatchback sped away.
Police got out of their vehicle and approached the Captiva, out of which a man tried to flee before being quickly apprehended.
Another man in the car was identified as having outstanding warrants for his arrest for property-related offences.
Police said another man was seen removing a bag from the SUV and trying to walk away.
They then saw Sabra in the driver's seat. Police checks revealed information relating to drug possession and property offences.
"Police noticed the accused appeared to be drug-affected."
All the occupants of the Captiva were argumentative and nervous.
Police quickly formed the suspicion there might be drugs and stolen property on either the individuals or in the vehicle.
Nothing was found on them, then the Gucci bag was uncovered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.