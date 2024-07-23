More than '70 truckloads' of dumped tyres removed from Albury property

More than 3000 tonnes of illegally dumped tyres, the equivalent of more than 70 B-double truckloads, have been cleaned up from a property near Albury airport.
Last year, Albury company Carbon MF and its director Mark Fair were fined $582,375 in the NSW Land and Environment Court for land pollution and failing to comply with an Environment Protection Authority clean-up notice to remove the tyres.
Carbon MF had been accepting payments to take in waste tyres, which it intended to shred and resell, but instead stockpiled the tyres on a Bennu Circuit property in the airport industrial estate.
Earlier this year, nearby residents told The Border Mail that if the tyres caught fire, they feared toxic smoke would close the airport - and potentially cause a mass evacuation extending to the Albury CBD.
The clean-up was conducted by Dahlsens Investments, which had the tyres illegally dumped on its land by its tenant, Carbon MF.
NSW Environment Protection Authority executive director of operations Jason Gordon said the cleanup was a great result for the community.
"Stockpiling tyres is dangerous and poses a significant fire hazard putting the community and environment at risk," he said.
"All too frequently, we find people being paid to take waste tyres from suppliers such as mechanics and tyre shops and then illegally dumping them rather than disposing of them lawfully.
"These are serious matters, and we take strong action. Tyre suppliers and transporters have a responsibility to ensure waste tyres are transported to a facility that can lawfully receive them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.