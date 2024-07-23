Draw puts a dent in United's championship aspirations

Albury United and Twin City Wanderers produced a pulsating 3-all draw in Albury Wodonga Football Association division one men's on Sunday.
The second-placed United went into the clash as favourites against the fifth-placed Wanderers and were leading 3-2 late in the contest played at Kelly Park.
Matt Hasler slotted his second and the equaliser for the Wanderers to force a draw.
Ryan Luty, Angus Morgan and Alfred Yuggu all posted goals for United while Jake Smyth added Wanderers other goal.
United coach Matt Campbell felt Wanderers were a dangerous side if they weren't given the respect that they deserve.
"It was 2 all at half-time," Campbell said.
"We scored first in the second-half to regain the lead then Hasler was able to get the equaliser.
"So it was back and forth for most of the contest.
"Every time we got ahead they were able to respond.
"The first-half we probably let a few opportunities slip to be leading at half-time.
"It developed into an arm-wrestle in the second-half but overall I felt we created enough chances to score another goal or two.
"We probably need to tighten up our defence to ensure we are not conceding goals as soon as we score.
"That's probably the lesson we learnt but Twin City is a good team who have got a handful of high quality players.
"So it was a good lesson for us to be switched on and taking our chances and being tight defensively."
