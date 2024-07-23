Big Bulldog helps inspire his side to upset win over reigning premier

Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister has praised the impact of big Bulldog Adam Elias since earning a senior recall.
Elias crossed to the kennel this season from rival club Barnawartha after not having played since round 15 in 2022 after suffering a knee injury.
He spent the early part of the season in the reserves regaining form and match-fitness before playing his first senior match this year, ironically, against his former side in the Tigers.
Elias kicked the match-winning goal against his former team-mates to deliver the Bulldogs a memorable two goal win in round 11.
The talented big man produced his best match of the season so far against Chiltern on the weekend as the Bulldogs claimed the prized scalp of the reigning premier by six points.
Elias played a crucial role in the ruck pitted against big Swan Jeremy Luff.
McAlister revealed Elias answered a SOS call after makeshift ruckman Blair Osmond was feeling crook on Friday night.
"After missing so much footy, we gave Adsey plenty of time to find form and fitness and didn't try to rush him back," McAlister said.
"Even though he is a recognised ruckman, he wasn't keen to ruck because that's how he hurt his knee.
"Blair Osmond has been rucking for us and was crook on Friday night.
"So I messaged 'Adsey' on Friday night, we need you to ruck on Saturday.
"To his credit he said 'no worries', so we have got a 30 year plus ruckman with a debilitating knee injury who was happy to put his body on the line for our side.
"He was our best player by a street and I couldn't be prouder of how Adsey responded to the challenge."
