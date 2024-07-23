Mayor's bid to outlaw strip clubs in CBD

Albury's mayor plans to put a motion to the next council meeting that would lead to strip clubs being outlawed in the city's shopping precincts.
Kylie King's move comes as the proponent for the failed strip club bid in Olive Street signalled her intention to appeal the council's decision, which was made in front of a packed gallery at Monday night's meeting. Speaking to Anthony Bunn, Tamara Dixon disputed claims about urination, vomiting and noise and connecting strip club performers to sex work.
In sport, Brent Godde had an in-depth chat with outgoing Wangaratta coach Ben Reid.
Reid went into detail about how the Magpies still regard themselves as the 2022 premiers and what he plans to do next after moving on from the Ovens and Murray. As he prepares to step aside, the Collingwood premiership player said it had been an eye-opener how professional the O&M had become.
"There are not too many local leagues that are in the newspaper every single day. If you peel it back, I would be shocked if there is another country competition that is in the paper as much as the O&M is. I think that is healthy for the competition," he said.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
